Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

