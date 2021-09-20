Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL stock opened at $464.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $294.56 and a twelve month high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.62 and a 200-day moving average of $431.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

