Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $121.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.95. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

