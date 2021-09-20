Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €28.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.93 ($16.39).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €12.45 ($14.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.87 and its 200-day moving average is €14.27. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €5.94 ($6.99) and a twelve month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

