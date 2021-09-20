Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $4.99 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.90 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.99 or 0.00011396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,802.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.27 or 0.07020756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00365568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.01254749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00115517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.07 or 0.00525238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00535634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00322595 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,603,520 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

