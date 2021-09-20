Hayden Royal LLC Buys Shares of 12,218 Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 291,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 345.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 163,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $8.79 on Monday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $752.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.