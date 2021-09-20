Hayden Royal LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 248.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 110.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 90.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 285,286 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,084,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,607,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,700 shares of company stock worth $15,952,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $44.20 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

EXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

