Hayden Royal LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $262.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

