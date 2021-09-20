Hayden Royal LLC Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,086.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $72.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,053.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,324 shares of company stock worth $3,164,122. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.