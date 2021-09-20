Hayden Royal LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 84.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

