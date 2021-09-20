Hayden Royal LLC Sells 651 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hayden Royal LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,911,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQD opened at $135.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average of $132.83. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

