Head-To-Head Analysis: Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) & CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Blackhawk Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.65 $10.85 million N/A N/A CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 5.23 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A CBM Bancorp 8.68% 1.67% 0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBM Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

