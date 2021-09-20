Head-To-Head Review: Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) versus Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Gracell Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Gracell Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics N/A -96.44% -75.47% Gracell Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Gracell Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$126.35 million ($3.84) -0.78 Gracell Biotechnologies N/A N/A -$32.47 million ($2.10) -6.55

Gracell Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Odonate Therapeutics and Gracell Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Gracell Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.91%. Given Gracell Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gracell Biotechnologies is more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics.

Summary

Gracell Biotechnologies beats Odonate Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in March 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's product candidates also comprise; and GC007g, a donor-derived CD19-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of r/r B-ALL. In addition, it has a portfolio of earlier stage product candidates targeting various cancer indications, such as ovarian cancer, breast cancer, peripheral T cell lymphoma, a subtype of NHL, and T cell lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

