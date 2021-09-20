Head-To-Head Survey: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Biostage alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biostage and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Liquidia has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Biostage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23% Liquidia N/A -71.68% -51.35%

Volatility and Risk

Biostage has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostage and Liquidia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Liquidia $740,000.00 188.94 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.53

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia.

Summary

Liquidia beats Biostage on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.