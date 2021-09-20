HeartBout Hits One Day Volume of $17.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. HeartBout has a market cap of $212,324.40 and approximately $17.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00126138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00045417 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

