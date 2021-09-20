Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

HGLB stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Robert J. Froehlich acquired 4,358 shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

