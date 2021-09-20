Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
HGLB stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $10.02.
In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Robert J. Froehlich acquired 4,358 shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
