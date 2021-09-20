HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of ARE opened at $193.87 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at $65,925,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.