HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 165,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 24,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $171.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.01 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

