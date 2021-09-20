HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $380,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 271.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 137,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 421,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE FLO opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.