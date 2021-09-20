HighTower Advisors LLC Has $955,000 Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of North Atlantic Acquisition worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

