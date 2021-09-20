HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $43.11 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $44.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

