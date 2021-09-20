HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

