HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after buying an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,225,000 after buying an additional 147,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 27.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after buying an additional 172,953 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

AGCO stock opened at $126.21 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.