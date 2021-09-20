Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

HI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.30. 577,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,530. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.