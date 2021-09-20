Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 12,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,232. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

