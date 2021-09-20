Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,404 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $86,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $72,817,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $55,515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $45,909,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $44,739,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.68. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,710. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $177.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

