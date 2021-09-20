Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,404 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $86,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $72,817,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $55,515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $45,909,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $44,739,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.68. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,710. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $177.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
