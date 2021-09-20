Hilton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 2.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of BX stock traded down $9.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.34. 155,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,718. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

