Hilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock remained flat at $$16.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 56,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,060. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.