Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,865 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.99. 45,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.56. The firm has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

