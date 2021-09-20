Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after buying an additional 648,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $33,735,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $128.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

