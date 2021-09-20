Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $16.50 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,501,000. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $151.66.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

