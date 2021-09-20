Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Hologic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

