Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.73 on Monday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

