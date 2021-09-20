Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $6.64 million and $373,864.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00176324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00111983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.11 or 0.06969746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,704.77 or 0.99967277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.04 or 0.00784651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.