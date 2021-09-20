Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 71.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 175,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,840. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $109.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

