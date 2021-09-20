Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Howard Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of HBMD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 568,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

