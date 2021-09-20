HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $80.03 million and approximately $45.23 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001648 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00126138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00045417 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

