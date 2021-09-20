Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 927,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 280,603 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Huntsman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

