HUSD (HUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $268.04 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $480.73 million and approximately $268.04 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00132130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044622 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 480,934,099 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

