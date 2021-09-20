HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.77

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 13868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

