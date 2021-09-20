iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$83.19 Average PT from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

TSE:IAG opened at C$71.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.45. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$44.54 and a 52-week high of C$75.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,679,730.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

