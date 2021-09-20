Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €13.00 by Morgan Stanley

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBE. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.32 ($14.49).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

