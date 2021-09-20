Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBDRY. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.8297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

