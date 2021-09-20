ichi.farm Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00067029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00171088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00112332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.67 or 0.06857994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,882.74 or 1.00460756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.38 or 0.00799838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.