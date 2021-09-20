ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Down 29.1% in August

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,136. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.80 and a beta of 0.89. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Equities analysts forecast that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ImmuCell by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ImmuCell by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmuCell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmuCell by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ImmuCell by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.