Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.07. Approximately 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 80,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $40,442,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

