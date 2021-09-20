Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.72 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $41.39 million and $1.72 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00067165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00113247 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.29 or 0.06828129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.94 or 1.00154376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.25 or 0.00809302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

