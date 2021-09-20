Indexed Finance Price Tops $2.45 on Major Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00005724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $58,001.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

