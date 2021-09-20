Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report sales of $355.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.80 million. Infinera posted sales of $340.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 2,258,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,696. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

