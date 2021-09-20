InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $3.23 on Monday, hitting $139.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,112. InMode has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $146.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16.

Shares of InMode are set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $50,866,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,087,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

